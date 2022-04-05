Dear Editor: Death. Destruction. Putin. Genocide. Holocaust. Putin. Invasion. War crimes. Putin. Mass graves. Rape.
As Vladimir Putin takes Russia into lonely exile, who will be his allies? Syria? Iran? Antidemocracy extremists in other countries, such as America?
Yes, in America today a few antidemocracy politicians, elected and unelected, spoke favorably of Putin. You know who they are. Ask the New York Times. In the meantime, the march away from democracy goes on in more than 30 of our states: restrict voting rights, spend taxpayer funds on “fake” fraud claims and more.
In 1933 a future dictator wrote that “the great masses of the people … will more easily fall victims to the big lie than to a small one” (Hitler, "Mein Kampf"). Putin relies on this. So do many members of the GOP who are trying to derail, if not destroy, our democracy. Sooner than we all thought.
Ken Richardson
Madison