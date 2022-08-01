Dear Editor: How low can they go? The Republican Party keeps clearing the ever-lowering bar.
The last being the Senate Republican’s fist pumping and high fiving themselves for defeating a bill that provides for veterans suffering from burn pits in war, soldiers living amongst the burning piles of toxic waste they were incinerating.
Then you have Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito mocking foreign leaders criticism of the court's destruction of women’s rights. Except for a handful of Republican's that have spines, most are sniveling cowards who have no care for their constituents but kowtow to a movement of authoritarianism of the man’s world that keeps women in chains. The fraudulent Christians who wave the Bible like a meaningless prop, injecting their ideologies on the less informed, turning them into BS believing zombies against democracy.
Democracy is on life support, and these mad people want to pull the plug and kill the life as you know it. Believe me, take a good look at the countries they want to emulate. That’s what you want?
Most of these people fighting for autocracy haven’t a clue what they’re fighting for. It’s all about being against the left, at all costs. Vote blue or face the consequences
Kevin Smith
Neillsville