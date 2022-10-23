Dear Editor: Most of us understand the value of a true democracy where competing ideologies work through their differences through the art of compromise.
With the end of compromise, democracy dies and freedom ends. But Wisconsin Republican legislators have repeatedly redrawn voting districts to ensure a majority in both of Wisconsin’s legislative chambers. It’s called “gerrymandering,” and it is wrong no matter who does it. Those same Republicans now avoid democracy’s real work — dialogue and compromise — by gaveling in and out of sessions without any input from competing interests. They refuse to consider legislation favored by a vast majority of Wisconsin voters. Things like protecting our water, giving us control over family planning, keeping our children safe from gun violence and expanding health care.
Democratic candidates now running for office in Wisconsin believe in and understand the need for dialogue and compromise. If Republicans, progressives, and independents of goodwill join together and vote for Democratic candidates now, we can not only save democracy but make it stronger. Together we can return America to a status of governance to be emulated worldwide.
Vote for democracy this Nov. 8. Go to MyVote.gov to see who is on your ballot, see where and when early voting is possible if you need it, check your registration status and see how to register. Encourage family and friends to do the same.
In 2020 we voted in record numbers during a global pandemic, proving that democracy works. This year we can prove it again. Be a voter. Save democracy for yourself, your children’s children and all generations to come.
Marcia Kaminski
Grafton