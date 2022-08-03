Dear Editor: Just in case you haven’t been paying attention, inflation won't be fixed by anything quickly.
Biden is doing a good job if you understand the economics of the pandemic, OPEC controls, and how supply and demand has created inflation along with corporate gouging. We have good job statistics, but we could have higher employment with more child care programs.
We need to make people aware of how our democracy is at stake if the Republicans win the Senate or House. The Trump/Proud Boys/Oathkeepers coup in Washington, D.C., was a dictatorial move. That hasn’t gone away with Trump's messages about the lie and “stop the steal.” Fox is still puking out Republican diatribes even though Trump hasn’t been on that vigilante network for over 100 days.
Vote Democrats up and down the ballot to save our democracy.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville