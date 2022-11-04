Dear Editor: The details of the United States Constitution were debated between 1787 and 1789. Ultimately, it established a federal democratic republic form of government. A democracy because it guarantees that all eligible citizens have the unique ability to govern themselves. A republic because the voting public has the right to choose elected officials to represent them by free and secret ballot. This will remain so as long as the United States Constitution remains the law of the land.
Over the past 233 years, since the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, 27 amendments have been added and portions of the text of the Constitution have been “tweaked” to accommodate societal changes. But the basics of the text have always remained the same. This Constitution was a radical idea for that time. It represents the best the members of the Constitutional Convention were able to create to protect themselves and future generations from monarchies, autocrats, plutocrats and religious zealots among others who would severely limit our freedoms as citizens living under this unique system.
Only those who vote can determine whether or not we retain this fragile and unique form of government. Voter turnout in this spring primary election was disheartening. PBS reported that “Wisconsin’s 2022 primary turnout approaches 26%, highest in 40 years.” How pathetic! Our fragile democracy may be lost due to public apathy.
Only voters hold the fate of our democracy. Vote for those who share your highest values. Vote like our lives depend on it. Every vote matters.
Lee D. Van Landuyt
Hillsboro