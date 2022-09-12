Dear Editor: Impacted people relay their struggles against injustice through the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) “We won’t be silent anymore” storytelling project. UW Health nurses are standing against injustices they face in the workplace on a daily basis to improve the care their patients receive, especially since the global pandemic that started in 2019.
Our UW Health nurses, and all of our employed siblings, have the right to unionize so that issues of understaffing, turnover, safety and livable wages can be justly addressed. When nurses are respected and involved in decisions, patients receive better care.
The Poor People’s Campaign demands quality health care be treated as a human right for all. Unfortunately, the priority of our government has not been on improving our lives. Instead, our federal government has wasted over $8 trillion and 900,000 lives fighting wars since 9/11. If this money was spent to help the nearly 40% of Wisconsinites who are struggling financially, we could expand Medicaid and develop a government-run health system for all. Wisconsin public officials are more interested in giving out more than $5 billion in subsidies to corporations than in supporting our health care needs.
The struggle for dignity and improved patient care by UW Health nurses is our struggle. The PPC joins them as part of the mass moral fusion movement to demand, as one voice, that the UW Health administration and the state of Wisconsin honor the right to organize as a step toward prioritizing the basic needs of our people over profit.
Our support is being amplified nationally as we coordinate actions across the country during the week of September 12,2022, along with the Non Violent Medicaid Army.
As one voice, we demand quality health care as a right. Organized nurses are critical to this.
Bruce Grau
Wausau