Dear Editor: In response to “Why do we keep electing idiots like Ron Johnson?” and “Ron Johnson has competition for the biggest-idiot prize” by Dave Zwiefel.
Look at the origin of the word idiot. It comes from the ancient Greek word idiotes, which meant “private” or “one that keeps to their own.” For the Greeks, this meant people with no interest in politics, the opposite of an active citizen.
We elect Ron Johnson and the long roster of dumb and bigoted excuses for leaders because we abdicate our responsibilities as citizens to what should be a democratic republic. Due to the corporate agenda, and because we’re checked out, we get oligarchy, and we get to be an empire. We’ve become idiotes as the ancient Greeks understood the term.
It isn’t enough to circle the bubble every four years for the corporate duopoly- approved candidates. We need to get at our root problems and demand their political solutions.
Why don’t we have universal health care? Why are there so many homeless? Why are we always at war somewhere? When we’re suffocating on smoke, why is the president approving new massive oil pipelines in Alaska and West Virginia? Who is in control? The president and Congress, or transnational corporations?
A renewed commitment to the democracy we have never realized is in order. That means a whole lot more than just voting every “election of our lifetimes.” It means demanding the government serve the public interest.
When it doesn’t, let’s prove that we’re not the real idiots.
Richard McGowan
Madison