Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos literally supported a bogus and discredited investigation into voter fraud in Wisconsin, an investigation that to date will cost Wisconsin taxpayers at least $1 million dollars, in support of Donald Trump's divisive and dangerous "big lie."
Only after finally recognizing the impossibility of overturning the results of the 2020 election has Vos begun to distance himself from Trump's ongoing unpatriotic rhetoric about his being the true winner. Vos didn't make this decision because it was the right thing to do. As long as it paid off for him politically, he was fine with championing ex-Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his efforts to add credibility to Trump's dangerous claims of voting fraud and deceit.
Now it appears as though many powerful Republican leaders have reached the conclusion that Trump's influence is on the wane. Voss has made a decision to add distance between Trump and himself. While Vos still voices respect for Trump's opinions, in itself sickening based on the events of Jan. 6 and on the disturbing findings of the congressional committee investigating that insurrection, Voss' sudden change of heart has resulted in the expected.
A failure to genuflect before Trump and to continue to advance the false narrative of the big lie has brought a Trump-backed challenger to Voss in the upcoming primary election.
The only worthy result for Wisconsinites would be that, no matter who prevails in the primary, a Democrat takes Vos' seat. Voss has failed to honestly serve the people of Wisconsin, and anyone backed by the disgraced Donald Trump would be a threat to both the state and the nation.
Kenneth Miller
Watertown