John Kaufman's column, "Wisconsin Democrats lose their Primary," lamenting Sarah Godlewski's departure from the senate primary race, is devoid of intellectual merit.
He states that "gender isn't everything" but brings up no salient points other than her gender. A uterus isn't needed to support bodily autonomy and have solidarity with those who just had the right to abortion stripped from them. Does anyone really believe that Mandela Barnes would be a less reliable pro-abortion vote in the Senate? He quotes Godlewski's comment of being a "72 county candidate," which is nothing but a racist dog whistle attacking Barnes. He states that this move will increase false claims of voter fraud, as if bad-faith Republican attacks are based on anything resembling reality.
What does this piece intend to achieve other than discourage voting for the Democratic candidate ahead of a vitally important race to unseat one of the most unfit senators in the country? What happened to "vote blue no matter who." Democratic moderates pound the drum of unity until that unity is placed behind a progressive Black man.
While I don't love that the candidates decided to drop out of the race so close to the election (they should have done so months ago), two things are true: There should be more women in the senate; Barnes is the strongest candidate to beat Ron Johnson, so the other candidates made a good call dropping out.
Leah Werner
Madison