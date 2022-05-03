Dear Editor: Leaked docs show SCOTUS is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade including no exception for rape and incest. Three of these judges were appointed by the orange fuhrer, with one seat blatantly stolen from President Obama because of a make-believe rule Sen. Mitch McConnell pulled out of his butt. Might makes right.
The Republicans have shown time and again they do not have to follow the laws of the Constitution if they have the votes. This could be remedied by increasing the size of the SCOTUS by two to three seats. It is constitutional and has been done before. Yet the Democrats refuse to again, like so many other decisions they could have made. Democrats could have codified Roe v. Wade. They could have gotten rid of the filibuster.
Blue-leaning Washington, D.C., could have been added as a state. The Voting Rights Act and the John Lewis Act could have been passed to insure voting rights. Every state legislature controlled by Democrats could have enacted at least one comprehensive set of pro-voting laws in 2022.
But they didn't.
I'm afraid this inaction, mostly because of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, is why the U.S. is eventually headed for totalitarianism and fascism in our lifetime.
Alan Ginsberg
Madison