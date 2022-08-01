Dear Editor: What was the point of having so many candidates in the race for the U.S. Senate in the Democratic primary?
Although I am a Mandela Barnes supporter, I felt Sarah Godlewski could have won on abortion issues alone, since many people were still undecided about their vote choice before the U.S. Senate Democratic primary in Wisconsin on Aug. 9.
The prevalence of large campaign donations and the willingness to coalesce around a single candidate before a final primary vote makes the case for publicly funded elections and ranked choice voting more imperative for democratic voices in an important election this fall.
The possibility of "spoiled ballots" as the result of so many Democratic candidates dropping out shortly before the primary will give Republicans or conservatives more opportunities to challenge the primary results and possibly the general election as well.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission and local election clerks should be on guard for the possibility of challenging votes in the 2022 U.S. Senate race because of possible accusations of Democratic Party improprieties in choosing a possible preferred U.S. Senate candidate for the primary and general election in Mandela Barnes.
Jeff Herringa
Milwaukee