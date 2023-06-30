Dear Editor: Dear Editor: Sen. Tammy Baldwin recently introduced the “Northern Great Lakes Wolf Recovery Act,” which would delist gray wolves in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan's upper peninsula, another example of politicians undermining the Endangered Species Act.
Elected representatives should not be interfering in the jobs of scientist and biologist. Republicans routinely introduce legislation to delist wolves and harm wildlife. Unfortunately, some Democrats have now joined their ranks. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, the cosponsor of this bill, was just the single Democratic vote to weaken the Endangered Species Act and push the northern long-eared bat closer to extinction.
Elected officials are chosen to act on behalf of the citizens, but Baldwin and Klobuchar are disregarding the broad public support of wolves, as well as tribal cultural values and beliefs, and instead are catering to a narrow group of special interest. They provide false narratives about the urgent need to provide relief from wolves for farmers, loggers and sportsman. "Big Ag" and canned hunting organizations support this bill.
Wisconsin mandates a wolf hunt when wolves are not on the endangered list. The February 2021 wolf hunt resulted in 218 wolves being killed in just three days, during their breeding season. Hunters surpassed the quota, and 30% Wisconsin’s wolf population were killed. This legislation will eventually lead to another massacre. Delisting will also cause a sizable increase in poaching and other unethical hunting practices, such as hounding.
For Wisconsin politicians, delisting the wolf is their prime concern. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisconsin, has joined Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, on the Trust the Science Act, delisting wolves without judicial review. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has also reintroduced a similar bill delisting wolves and denying citizens' judicial review.
If only these politicians would put forth this much effort on a real issue.
Kimberly Hollis
Winter