Dear Editor: Throughout the state’s budgeting process, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiatives within the UW System have been much discussed.
House Speaker Robin Vos called DEI initiatives “indoctrination.” I worked at one of our two-year campuses for 30 years. Our students are diverse. Over the years, I worked with farm students who needed classes that started after the morning milking, bilingual Latino students who were the linguistic bridge for their families, returning adult students who supported aging parents, students with disabilities who needed accommodations, refugee students and veterans who had seen too much, LGBTQ students who struggled with families that disowned them, African American students who wanted to see themselves reflected in the curriculum, students who struggled with depression after family trauma, liberal and conservative students, well-to-do and homeless students, and students with many other unique backgrounds. DEI initiatives helped me understand who our students were, and that is a good thing.
Our nation’s first motto, “E Pluribus Unum,” means out of many, one. But that “one” is not a norm that any single group defines. It’s the oneness of a stained glass window, made of glass pieces of different shapes, colors and origins. Together, these diverse pieces create a work of beauty. If the green pieces were expected to produce blue light or the triangular pieces were painted over, the window would be greatly diminished.
Monocultures are vulnerable and boring. Diversity is our strength, equity is an American ideal and inclusion is how we live out the lofty goal of E Pluribus Unum. Those who would portray DEI initiatives as bogymen are trying to scare us into believing that diversity is pulling the world apart. They are often more interested in maintaining their own power than in solving society’s problems. Gov. Tony Evers, please veto this mistaken budget. We need DEI.
Karen Greenler
Madison