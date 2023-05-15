Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is not just wrong in his claim that programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion foster division. Removing funds from those programs, as he wants to do, would actually be harmful.
These programs address the white privilege, which folks like Vos refuse to acknowledge, but that nonetheless still plagues our society. Allowing white privilege to continue without challenge causes frustration, feelings of exclusion and more. Consider that one of your friends is abusing another of your friends. Treating these two friends the same actually condones the abuse. Action is needed to correct the abuse. Challenging the injustice of white privilege is what the programs of diversity, equity and inclusion are designed to do.
It is the learnings from the programs that Robin Vos would defund that give value to all elements of society and contribute to the mutual respect necessary for a cohesive society.
J. Denny Weaver
Madison5