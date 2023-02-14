Dear Editor: "Defund the police" is a slogan and movement that supports removing funds from police departments and reallocating them to non-policing forms of public safety and community support.
The defund movement is not just coming from the liberal left or the anarchists. There is another fringe, not as small as one might think, that would like protection of the public, by the public, to fill the footprint of the current police. They want police funds reallocated to allow the part of the public who agree with them to be armed, trained in the use of guns, and basically be ready, willing and capable to enforce the law. Maybe only certain laws. Even make new laws beyond current Wisconsin castle doctrine — which is more than enough private policing for me — to allow for the new public policing.
We already have too many guns, and most Americans do not own guns. So what also really scares me about this fringe, besides the drastic increase in gun ownership they call for, is how their call to arms would be an infringement on so many others rights.
I as a non-gun owner do not want to feel pressure or be coerced into self-protection because of a reduced police presence. That reeks of impingement of my personal choice and the choice of vast numbers of other fellow Americans who are unarmed.
I know the last thing I want to see is a neighborhood posse or militia walking a beat or patrolling around in SUV's to enforce laws.
Pretty sure I am not alone on this.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg