Dear Editor: Did you realize, if you get your TV service through a cable/satellite/fiber provider, that a portion of your monthly subscription pays for Fox News? Whether you use DirecTV, Dish Network, Spectrum, Verizon, Xfinity, TDS or any similar provider, you are paying Fox News, whether or not you want it and whether or not you watch it.
There have been several successful efforts to convince advertisers to remove their advertising on Fox so-called News but Faux Noise continues receiving funding out of our monthly subscription payments.
The bastard who killed several people in Buffalo recently had written extensively about “replacement theory” as an incentive for his actions. Who are promoters of “replacement theory?” Among the most prominent are Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham of Faux Noise. I have written to my provider, demanding that none of my subscription goes to Faux Noise. I received a very congenial call from a young lady employed by my provider and, after back-and-forth conversation, she stated something like, “That’s just not how it works — the offerings are as they are and you pay for the offerings.” I demanded that I get a call from someone who has decision-making authority to discuss the issue further. Needless to say, I have yet to receive any such call. Nevertheless, I intend to make this demand periodically – probably monthly.
If every reader of this post were to make a similar demand on their own TV provider, then maybe Faux Noise would be defunded, freeing our society of their lies.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove