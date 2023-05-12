Dear Editor: As President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."
To believe what our Republican statesmen are saying, we are now nothing but a nation of scaredy cats. And to defend ourselves from all we fear we must arm ourselves to the teeth with every possible kind of weapon, be we honest citizens or totally unstable individuals, it does not matter.
Or do we have a new religion? The worship of guns.
The NRA obviously places less value on our children's lives, as in Uvalde, than about the desires of some very fearful people to buy the deadliest guns on the market. Thoughts and prayers only work if we seriously mean them, and are prepared to find solutions to these deadly attacks.
It is time to defend ourselves from the plague within our borders and to save our precious children from those who worship guns. A vast majority of Americans agree with me. How can we convince our politicians to respect our wishes?
Louise Lund
Madison