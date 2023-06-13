Dear Editor: The party of law and order no longer is. Republicans are attacking the FBI in a not-so-veiled attempt to discredit the long-anticipated indictments of Donald Trump. This is the same party that claims to "back the blue" and be anti-crime.
Never mind that the case against Trump is built around statements of Republicans, friends, staff and former supporters. Disregard that there are tape recordings of Trump implicating himself. Trump's own misguided statements make the special prosecutor's job so much easier. You can bet your bottom dollar that Trump is deeply concerned by the DOJ's outstanding record of convictions in cases like this.
Trump points out that records have also been found at the homes of Joe Biden and Mike Pence. The difference is they have cooperated with law enforcement and have not tried to cover anything up. Apples to oranges.
Republican attempts to discredit the investigation by bemoaning the supposed weaponization of the DOJ and the FBI against Trump ring hollow in the face of facts. President Biden has kept his distance from the case and let his DOJ do it's job. Attorney General Merrick Garland recognized the potential for political finger-pointing with the case and appointed an independent special prosecutor. Both Biden and Garland have removed themselves from the discussion.
The decision to indict was ultimately made by a grand jury of Trump's peers. Despite all of the Republican attempts at deflection and projection this process has been fair and balanced.
Trump is assumed innocent until proven guilty. He's making it really difficult for his attorneys though by tacitly admitting guilt every time he opens his mouth.
Ronald Stevens
Kenosha