Dear Editor: Much of the news relative to economic opportunity seems to have focused on the decline of the middle class. Statistics show that 61% of Americans were in the middle class in 1951 compared to 50% in 2021.
The blame seems to fall on a number of issues: inflation, the weakening of unions over the years, corporate greed, and the liberals favorite, blaming the rich, as well as others.
But a most obvious cause, which is totally ignored, is the growth of personal debt. In 1950 average household debt was 2% of annual income in a middle income family. This rose to 40% in 2018. Your grandparents had to pay cash for most purchases, except cars and homes probably because there were no other options. Now easy credit is the primary culprit in the decline of the middle class, fueled by a lack of discipline necessary to avoid the temptations of easy credit to purchase stuff folks really don't need and can't afford.
It's time for folks to quit playing victims, blaming others for their economic woes, look in the mirror and simply cut their credit card use. Significantly reducing credit card debt would quickly expand the middle class to previous levels.
Jerry Darda
Madison