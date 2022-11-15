Dear Editor: Well Rep. Vos, what can we expect from you going forward?
Hopefully not more of the same. During these contentious times things get said and done that after reflecting on them, give us the opportunity to correct ourselves and take a better path.
I am sure that you would know from personal experience that we all have regrets. But we also have opportunities to not continue down that spiraling path.
The people have reelected Gov. Tony Evers. Perhaps you will have enough maturity to change your actions of the past four years and get past the zero-sum game you have been playing.
No more lame ducking. No more failing to recognize Evers’ appointments. No more gavel in and gavel outs. And please no more periods of time in excess of eight months to convene. Unless you are interested in changing those legislative positions to part-time jobs.
You are probably fortunate that it was Evers who won because his opponent, being supported by those who turned on you, would probably not have been kind to you.
Take this opportunity to promote bipartisanship. It is what the people want and need. Though you took it too far, there is something about you that made you stop in terms of disrupting democracy. I think you may have a sliver of decency somewhere.
You are not a young man. At this point in our lives it is more about the legacy we leave behind. Be that man. Be that legislator who made a turnabout and thought first of the common good for Wisconsin.
We are hopeful that you can do it.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville