Dear Editor: As a public health professional, I applaud Public Health Madison & Dane County’s evidence-based approach to reducing COVID’s community spread. In addition, the state’s licensing guidance for child care centers has prevented many of our youngest residents from getting sick. However, as a parent of young children and a board member of a local child care center, I fear that some of their ongoing quarantine policies are preventing children and families from accessing reliable child care.
In particular, the state and city/county quarantine policies for child care centers are more strict than they are for K-12 schools because at the moment, children under 5 are not eligible for vaccines. At the same time, with hospitalization rates low and vaccines and treatments now available for most, many workplaces are no longer offering the same flexibilities they once did to account for inconsistent child care.
As a result, many families are struggling to meet their child care needs.
State and city/county protocols for child care facilities closely align with Centers for Disease Control policies with one exception — allowing child care program directors flexibility in handling isolation and quarantine policies to consider the well-being of children and families. That is what we need. Vaccines for young children may become available in mid-June, but full community protection would not be realized until September.
Given that young children remain at low risk for severe illness, allowing child care program directors flexibility in determining policies based on the context of their facilities makes sense. Parents need consistent child care to maintain their jobs. Even more importantly, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that young children, who thrive on routine, have their developmental needs met.
Sarah Kerch
Madison