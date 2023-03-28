Dear Editor: The April 4 Wisconsin state Supreme Court election will have the most impact on our society of any in our state’s history. The potential for cultural upheaval is immense. This election pits two candidates who are as far apart politically as is possible.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly has a 100% rating as a conservative. Judicially he is a constitutional originalist. While his opponent, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz has a 100% liberal rating. She is an avowed judicial activist.
Below is a checklist of the candidate’s values and positions. Please check the boxes with which you agree.
Justice Daniel Kelly:
• 100% conservative
• Judicial constitutionalist
• Will apply the law as written
• Pro-life
• Supports school choice
• Supports concealed carry and Second Amendment
• Tough on crime
• Supports tough bail for criminals
• Proven Supreme Court justice
• Not woke
______________________________________________
Judge Janet Protasiewicz:
• 100% liberal
• Judicial activist
• Will legislate from the bench
• Pro-abortion
• Supports public education over choice
• Against concealed carry and the Second Amendment
• Practices minimum sentencing for criminals
• Supports minimal bail for criminals
• No experience serving on the Supreme Court
• Woke
Add up your check marks and your choice will be clear.
Bruce Kaufman
Sparta