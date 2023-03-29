Dear Editor: You’ve probably heard the commercials saying that a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice needs to be impartial, follow the law and not have her or his mind made up before a case is actually heard. Admirable principles, and the way the court used to operate before its current right-wing cabal engineered the ouster of Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson in 2015. It’s been relentlessly partisan ever since.
The sick irony of those hypocritical commercials is that they’re on behalf of a candidate who’s the exact antithesis of those noble ideals, which would be laughable if it weren’t so tragic. Daniel Kelly was appointed by Scott Walker — and is receiving tens of millions in out-of-state dark money — for one reason only: They all know EXACTLY how he’s going to vote.
He’s a reliable rubber stamp for voter suppression, the super-rich, gerrymandering and anything the gerrymandered Legislature wants and against judicial ethics codes, state-agency expertise, open government, religious neutrality and the rights of workers and women.
His work on behalf of a slate of fake electors would’ve made him the most disgraceful ex-justice in Wisconsin if his fellow election denier, Michael Gableman, hadn’t gone the extra mile in squandering millions of taxpayer dollars “investigating” nonexistent electoral fraud.
The last person any fan of judicial impartiality should be voting for is Dan Kelly.
Richard S. Russell
Madison