Dear Editor: This week, after the welcome first rainstorm in weeks, I walked my neighborhood. We watch out for one another. We are simply friendly living near one another.
We have our differences in the neighborhood, political, generational interests. But we pull together when it counts, in big and small ways. The big ways: We united and masked to protect one another during the COVID pandemic. We advocated strongly with the city to make a major wildlife park in the neighborhood more protective of plants and animals. We mow neighbors’ lawns when they are away or too busy. We hold each other’s mail and take in packages left out.
The small ways might be more important than the big ones for our stability and connectedness. How are we doing as global neighbors? How do we support peaceful coexistence, promote peace, and respond to early warning signs? Not with the "big" military ($800 billion). The U.S. State Department funds three small peacebuilding programs ($100 million). That’s an 8000 to 1 difference.
One small program in the Central African Republic trains communities on conflict resolution techniques, enabling them to address long-standing tensions that often drive local violence between pastoralists and farmers. A big impact from a small financial outlay.
But this and other programs are in dire danger. The U.S. House proposed an appropriations budget that cuts these funds either in half or down to nothing. This is simply meanness. Could I walk down the street chatting with my neighbors if I took their COVID immunity shots away? If I voted to fire the teachers of their children because my child is no longer that age?
Can’t we act in the world as kindly as we do in the neighborhood? Tell your senators and representatives you want a global neighborhood.
Dave Minden
Madison