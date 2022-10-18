Dear Editor: It's a political season awash in negative ads.
Lost in the mix is President Biden’s and Democratic congresspersons’ strong campaign to pressure the Saudis to not squeeze oil production, which will result in Russia’s need to sell their oil at higher prices to fund their war with Ukraine. The U.S. threat includes withdrawing troops and stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
But the U.S. pressure on the Saudis is even more important to ending the Saudi/UAE war against Yemen. If the U.S. stops supplying Saudi war planes with parts and withholds intelligence on Yemeni/Houthi positions, that war would simply halt. Congress is pressuring the administration with House Joint Resolution 87 and Senate Joint Resolution 56, which call for immediate withdrawal from Yemen. The Biden administration is acting in our interest to keep oil supplies high and prices low. High oil supply keeps Russia's oil profit low so they can’t resupply low arms caches. The pressure must include no more U.S. arms and intelligence to Saudis to use against Yemen.
Seven years of war and 400,000 dead are enough. Call and write the White House to pull out of Yemen today.
Dave Minden
Madison