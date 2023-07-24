Dear Editor: Regarding the ongoing rift between the former CUNA Mutual Group and the Office and Professional Employees Union, no one in media understands this labor-management conflict better than John Nichols, and no outlet has covered the issues more thoroughly than the Cap Times.
This is important for all the reasons Nichols states in his recent column, “Madisonians should be troubled over treatment of CUNA workers” (July 19).
As a former CUNA employee who lives in that neighborhood, I’ve watched as the renamed TruStage has effectively erased the cooperative identity that used to define the Credit Union Center. Formerly comprised of the trade association (CUNA), the World Council of Credit Unions and the CUNA Mutual insurance affiliates, the center was a destination for visitors nationally and worldwide. Why? Because together we represented, as Nichols says, “the best traditions of the cooperative movement, that great experiment in solidarity economics.”
But no more. Organizations moved away, signage and website were scrubbed, buildings were demolished, and only that vague commercial entity TruStage remains.
Rather than outsourcing jobs, this once “widely respected” employer needs to negotiate a fair and forward-looking contract for the benefit of current and future employees — and for the Madison-area community.
Jeremiah Cahill
Madison