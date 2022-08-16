Dear Editor: In 1994, then North Korean supreme Leader Kim Jong-il played his first and only round of golf that was broadcast on North Korean radio. He shot 38 under par with 11 hole-in-ones for his round.
I laughed wondering how the people could believe such lies. Today I live in a country where supposedly only one election was stolen, and we've wasted two years and millions of dollars trying to find the non-existent proof. Surely we can get past the emotion and move on, but alas, the first primary results are coming in, and candidates that stood up to the lie are losing, while supporters of it win.
Turns out we are gullible as well. With the new national rage of book banning, we'll continue training future generations to not be able to think for themselves.
Ken Eeg
Madison