Dear Editor: Critical thinking is the analysis of available facts, evidence, observations and arguments to form judgements by the application of rational, skeptical and unbiased analysis and evaluation.
When we consider that definition, I believe we have a crisis in our country. A decided lack of critical thinking. Too many people are able but unwilling to expend time and effort in seeking out the truth on issues. There aren't alternative facts.
The evidence is everywhere, in print, online and over the airwaves, unadulterated free speech, thought and opinion without critical thinking rigor. Excessive, extreme questionable content is the result.
If we would all critically think out issues our country's current two large silos of division would break down, fringe groups would shrink and a large centrist silo would escalate. One where the analysis of information would see through the fluff and misrepresentation of facts, figures, words and ideologies; civil cross communication and banter occurs; creative thinking thrives, open mindedness prevails; the preferred method to problem solve asks thoughtful questions.
Too many in our society demand sensational entertainment. Media allows and delivers.
Is thinking critically really too much to ask? Can't we forego the outlandish, do the right thing and give it a try? What could be more important?
Bill Walters
Fitchburg