Dear Editor: In response to "Proceed with caution" by Allison Garfield, Nov. 20, 2022.
Crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) should be ashamed of themselves. With the use of names such as “First Care Clinic” and “Women's Care Center,” it is obvious that these centers are using deceitfulness to benefit from the implied trust that patients have in medical professionals. These names explicitly imply that patients will receive some type of medical care. What these centers provide is quite the opposite: religiously biased, inaccurate and misleading information.
As a health care professional it is appalling to me that someone could seek care from a CPC while under the assumption that they are receiving care from a health care professional. Unlike CPCs, licensed medical professionals are bound by numerous regulations designed to protect patients’ privacy and provide them with high-quality, unbiased medical care.
The overturning of Roe v. wade has effectively limited access to abortion, making it a procedure that is only available to the privileged. It is disgraceful that CPC’s prey on those facing socioeconomic disadvantage, offering “care” that only delays access to actual medical care. This will only serve to further exacerbate economic and racial inequity.
It is absolutely unacceptable that CPCs are not required to disclose that they are not a medical facility, not medical professionals and not offering advice that is based on current research. If my Cheerios and yogurt require disclaimers that their claims are not intended to “diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease”, surely we can require that these care centers are required to display a similar disclaimer.
Christine Fifarek
McFarland