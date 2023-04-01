Dear Editor: Credit should go where credit is due. One of the strangest and most specious claims Gloria Reyes has put forward in this campaign is that she somehow initiated the Madison CARES program.
CARES sends a crisis worker and a paramedic to nonviolent 911 mental health emergencies. Former Fire Chief Steven Davis and former District 11 Alder Arvina Martin had been discussing the concept for years, and after the mishandling of a mental health call involving a high school student, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and city staff dug in, working out complex legal agreements with the county and Journey Mental Health, finding fire station space, and investing funds in the 2020 budget to prepare for a 2021 launch with strong council support. What began as a downtown pilot has expanded to answer calls citywide, and two more expansions are in the works.
Launching a new emergency service is a big deal and Mayor Satya and the Common Council got it done.
Rhodes-Conway deserves your support April 4.
Tag Evers
District 13 alder