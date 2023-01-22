Dear Editor: I just saw Dave Zweifel's article on the Beltway problem. We live in Minnesota and we haven't been back near Madison in a couple years, since our last bad experience with your racetrack Beltway.
We're originally from Kenosha, so we're no stranger to heavy, multilane traffic, but the insane speeding and tailgating we experienced around Madison was definitely the worst we'd experienced in all our years of driving.
We saw absolutely no evidence of any law enforcement on the Beltway — county or state. I wrote to both agencies and never received a response from either.
Interesting that Zweifel quotes Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in his article, because unless Barrett gets serious about dealing with the dangerous, aggressive drivers in the Madison area, it's only going to get worse. And I can't even imagine worse.
We've put Madison on our "no-fly zone" if we have to travel down to Kenosha. Taking a longer route around Madison is worth the peace of mind from not having to deal with dangerous, hostile, life-threatening motorists.
Richard M. Froemming
Wabasha, Minnesota