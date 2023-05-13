Dear Editor: For democracy to work, we must have enough faith in our fellow citizens that we are willing to accept the results of an election no matter the outcome.
This means that even if we don’t agree with our opponents on some issues, we don’t believe they are of bad intent, or that they will irreparably damage our democracy.
Today we have a large minority of the population that are unwilling to accept the results of our elections, and others who believe their political opponents no longer believe in democracy and therefore will irreparably damage our democracy.
In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote: “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” The “consent of the governed” is the very definition of democracy. The equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, the 1960’s the Voting Rights Law and Supreme Court rulings all make clear everyone has the right to vote and all votes are equal.
Since that time both federal and state courts have failed to enforce this idea. Any law that makes it harder for a person or group to vote is in violation of this concept. Unless legislators can show clear evidence of ballot corruption, all voting laws should be aimed at making it easier to vote, not harder.
When voting boundaries determine the outcome of an election before any votes are cast, clearly not all votes are equal. Yet the Supreme Court has failed to outlaw voting restrictions and gerrymandering.
The courts are on the verge of losing their consent of the governed. To regain our trust they must uphold the standard they set of one person, one vote by putting an end to gerrymandering and restrictive voting laws.
John Hallinan
Stougton