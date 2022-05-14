Dear Editor: As a female in the USA, I am sick and tired of being treated as a second-class citizen by some males who consider themselves first-class citizens. But I am furious that my granddaughters may experience the same sexual discrimination I experienced in the past.
If the rights of privacy and equal protection for females upheld in Roe v. Wade are destroyed, my granddaughters will be subject to the sexual discrimination I saw in the 1970s. I was told to dress differently at my job because Frank in accounting was too distracted by my clothing. On a date, I was described as a "prude" because I would not "put out" by the young male who was "expected to sow his oats." As a newly married college student, a doctor refused to give me a prescription for contraception because he did not believe in it. A friend’s sister got an abortion across state lines because she, inexperienced with alcohol and dating, became pregnant during a one-night stand.
My experiences are much less traumatic than those experienced by females who have experienced rape, incest, abusive relationships, lack of funds and health care for a healthy pregnancy, etc. But the common denominator is oppression of females by some males.
My precious granddaughters deserve the right to privacy and equal protection under the law. Both my grandsons and granddaughters are first-class citizens.
Vicki M. Anderson
Cottage Grove