Dear Editor: Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, has taken a page out of Trump’s book of stupidly and has refused to concede that he lost the election.
He, like most Republicans, just does not get it; it was not about the candidates, it was about authoritarianism verses democracy and the Republican stances on the issues of abortion, birth control, the environment, gerrymandering, guns, labor, privacy, public education, racism, religious intrusion and voter suppression. Republicans, especially those in the Wisconsin state Legislature and Congress, don’t seem to get this or do not want to.
Kelly was originally appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by then Republican Gov. Scott Walker but was not confirmed by the voters and defeated by his progressive opponent. He ran again this year apparently forgetting that the voters had already rejected him.
Dave Searles
Brodhead