Dear Editor: Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler should be writing comedy for Saturday Night Live.
I laughed when she called the conduct of the liberal majority “flawed” and “shameful” in the firing of the director of the state court system, Randy Koschnick. She certainly ought to know, given the despicable actions of the conservative court up to now. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
The court has a record of conservatively biased decisions depriving the people of Wisconsin an honest vote thanks to gerrymandering and interfering with women’s health decisions by making abortion illegal, to name just a couple of the most biased and odious decisions of the court.
Talk about “unprecedented dangerous conduct (in) the raw exercise of overreaching power.” She complains of a “lack of respect,” but she should be used to it by now since the majority of Wisconsinites already have no respect for her court.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg