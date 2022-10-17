Dear Editor: As a person who grew up on FoodShare, some of the only fruits and veggies I remember being in my household were bananas and maybe a bag of baby carrots. I watched my mother struggle every day to make the right decisions for our family and even the simplest thing such as getting groceries was always a matter of quantity over quality.
Of the total enrollment in FoodShare in Wisconsin, 40% are children, and I used to be one of them. This program not only helped me, but also my family, survive during prolonged periods of time.
The Dane County Double Dollars program enables families and individuals participating in FoodShare to stretch their food dollar even further and prioritize purchasing healthy foods. Through this program, shoppers can double their purchasing power at participating farmers markets and other healthy food retail.
In addition to helping families, the program supports local farmers and small businesses, and it can help stimulate the local economy. For every $1 in new SNAP benefits, up to $2 of economic activity is generated.
As a member of the American Heart Association’s advocacy committee and as a person who knows firsthand how important programs like this are, I urge our County Board Supervisors to invest $200,000 in the Double Dollars program. This program is a win for Wisconsin families, farmers and the local economy.
Dominique Petty
Middleton