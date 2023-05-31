Dear Editor: Here we go again. Lake Mendota may be the most studied lake, but that doesn't seem to have any effect on combatting this horrible lake water contamination.
There are so many tools out there to track the sources of runoff pollution, as well as good bacteria remedies to fight bad bacteria. The county is once again out there with a pail and shovel to open the drainage ways, but as always this is way too little way too late.
These lakes are the heart and soul of this city and are a major university draw as well. Who wants to swim, fish and boat on a poisoned lake system? I would vote for anyone who can challenge County Executive Joe Parisi's handling of this major issue.
Dane County has all the money to purchase land and water resources. It does not have the funding or talent to manage them. Good grief! It's way past time for a change.
Candyce VerBurg
Monona