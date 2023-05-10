Dear Editor: Susan De Vos misses the point ("We don't need separate and unequal paratransit," May 3).
We don't have reliable transportation services. The bus service is limited to certain parts of the county and provides limited transportation access to people.
There is no all-night bus service. There is no bus service in the rural parts of the county, nor does it extend to other counties such as Walworth, where the UW-Whitewater campus is located or the other rural campuses in the state.
One parent lives in Stoughton and one parent lives in the town of Springfield. I can't easily get on the bus to visit them; they have to drive into town to get me. Paratranist only extends in Madison and not the rest of the county. Taxi service is expensive to use.
It's time we have better transportation services. Bus services is too slow and there are few bus stops to get off.
Adam Brabender
Madison