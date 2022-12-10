Dear Editor: I was heartened to read that the Madison Metropolitan School District reinstated Principal Jeffrey Copeland at Sennett Middle School.
He obviously is a dynamic leader who is able to create a safe environment; a first step in allowing learning to take place. Given the requirements that MMSD is asking Copeland to complete for reinstatement, my hope is that this doesn't sour him on his commitment to Sennett.
He obviously is a superb principal who could probably be hired by any district that values strong and effective leadership.
Rosalie Migas
Madison