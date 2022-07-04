Dear Editor: Whether at the gas pump or the supermarket, we are feeling the impact of higher prices. Republican attempts to blame Biden and Democrats are unfounded and disingenuous.
The underlying causes of inflation are the pandemic and Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Democrats have offered concrete proposals to reduce prices, while Republicans cynically complain but offer no ideas of their own. Recently House Democrats passed legislation to cap insulin at $35, prevent gas companies from price gauging, and lower the cost of fuel and groceries. Not surprisingly, every Wisconsin House Republican member ( Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, and Gallagher) opposed these efforts.
Under Trump the unemployment rate surged from 3.8% to 14.8%. Biden has led an unprecedented economic recovery, adding millions of jobs reducing the unemployment rate to near historic lows.
Putin's cutting gas supplies has strained U.S. and world economies, but the international community under Biden's masterful leadership has stood firm against Putin's dangerous and outrageous actions, with NATO becoming stronger and more united.
Sen. Rick Scottm who is coordinating the Republican effort to control the Senatem has put forth an agenda which could raise taxes on 32% of Wisconsin residents and sunset Social Security and Medicare. Today's higher prices would pale in comparison to to the catastrophic impact the elimination of these programs would have on tens of millions of Americans.
Controlling inflation is imperative, which is why we must elect Democrats in November.
Jim Youngerman
Madison