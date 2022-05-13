Dear Editor: Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has once again made himself the dictator of this state, first in hiring Michael Gableman to keep Trump's big lie going and telling lies about this "inquiry ending," which it is not — along with yesterday's statement of Gableman remaining on the state payroll for half his salary: $5,500 a month.
What in hell are the Republicans thinking continuing this charade? They could at least have Trump pay for it since Vos has to keep checking with him as to whether or not this redundant lie can continue at the expense of hard-working people whose budgets are tight due to inflation. If Vos has a brain, a heart and some courage, he should call off this favor to Trump and grow a pair so that he can represent us, the citizens of Wisconsin.
I'm sure he feels quite comfortable with his dictatorial sweeps of doing nothing to support Evers' work for all of us Wisconsinites. He instead is creating problems that don't exist and then tries to solve with taxpayer dollars. Why? He has too much time sitting around, collecting a salary when he is clearly in the pocket of the corporations and the wealthy.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville