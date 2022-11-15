Dear Editor: I've enjoyed the ideas and energy in the Lake Monona waterfront design competition along the John Nolen Drive corridor. However, it's all for naught unless Madison can support three baseline changes to its collective thinking:
First, Highway 151 must be rerouted over the Beltline, giving the city sole authority over its current route across the isthmus. Currently, it is a "highway" in name only, serving only to add bureaucratic red tape to any desired changes.
Second, we must expect to raise and realign the roads and railroad tracks. This is required for bike/ped underpasses that connect the lake with the UW campus, the east side and much of downtown. The competition's designs mostly focus on grand overpasses as part of a five-story climb to the Capitol Square, but such a climb is unwanted by the majority of people who are headed elsewhere.
Third, the city needs the freedom to fill the lake and sculpt the shoreline, a prospect that many residents rightfully oppose out of principle. Proposals include big ideas to improve lake ecology, from marshes in Monona Bay to natural filtration and sediment capture.
None will undo 150 years of shoreline abuse, but perhaps they can help adapt and stabilize today's leaching landfill shoreline, leaving us with a healthier lake.
Craig Weinhold
Madison