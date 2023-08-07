Dear Editor: The fate of our democracy may well depend on the upcoming presidential election as forces of autocracy challenge our resolve. However, we can strengthen our efforts by acknowledging the bipartisan nature of the resistance during the previous election cycle.
It is true that Vice President Mike Pence, like him or not, stood in the way of Trump’s plan to steal the election on Jan. 6. Many conservative judges, nominated to the bench by Republican presidents refused in court to bow to election fraud lies.
GOP governors in Georgia and Arizona resisted pressure and certified their state’s electors for candidate Joe Biden.
While progressives and Democrats were often in the forefront of saving our Republic, it is important to acknowledge that some members of the GOP also did the right thing. Perhaps if we recognize the efforts of conservatives, we can grow the defense of our democracy.
Scott Faust
Sun Prairie