Dear Editor: “You are making a mess of the judiciary, the court and the institution for years to come,” states Chief Justice Annette Ziegler.
I would say that that damage had been done years ago by the conservative court. Most Wisconsinites have no respect for or confidence in the Supreme Court under her “leadership.” It seems that majority rule is only appropriate when she holds the majority. Too bad for her that the Wisconsin voters have had enough of her nonsense.
She claims “lawless destruction of the constitution, the judiciary, or the court.” I claim “liar, liar, pants on fire.” To borrow some of her verbiage, she and her conservative brethren’s “short term goals will cause long term, irreparable damage to the judiciary.” Yes, they did and now the chickens are coming home to roost.
Maybe the next time they seize power they will remember what directly led to the current situation and temper their biases and act like responsible grownups instead of power-hungry political hacks. Then we will have a state Supreme Court that all Wisconsinites can respect and be proud of.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg