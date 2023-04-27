Dear Editor: There’s this joke about a general and a pacifist driving a jeep down a mountain. The pacifist suggests checking the brakes first, but the general says, “No need.” On the first curve, they discover the brakes don’t work. The pacifist suggests testing the emergency brake, but the general just shrugs. On the next curve, they find the emergency break doesn’t work either. The pacifist suggests edging the jeep against the mountainside to slow down. The general just continues and on the third curve, the jeep goes airborne. The general then turns to the pacifist and says, “Your turn to drive.”
Of course, there are careful generals out there, but the point is that building and maintaining peace are best done in advance of conflicts. Once conflict begins, like it has in Sudan, it’s much harder and costlier to resolve.
Within our State Department, unbeknownst to most citizens and congresspeople, there are three nonmilitary funds that save money, suffering and lives. They anticipate (Atrocities Fund), intervene (Complex Crisis Fund) and work to reconcile conflicts (Reconciliation Programs). They bring together opposing parties, local peaceworkers and community leaders, including women and others who are often not offered a place at the table. (Perhaps the “pacifist” in the joke above is a woman. Who knows?)
Programs like these, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace, save $16 for every $1 spent. Worried about the national debt? Peacebuilding is a great investment. Even with suggested increases, the three programs would cost less than one F-22 fighter jet.
Rep. Mark Pocan and Sen. Tammy Baldwin support increasing funding for these pennywise peace funds. Sen. Ron Johnson isn’t yet on board. Tell your members of Congress you want peace while saving money. Support increased funding for the Atrocities and Complex Crisis Funds and Reconciliation Programs.
It's no joke
Karen Greenler
Madison