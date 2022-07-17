Letters logo

Dear Editor: I was born with a generic blood disorder similar to hemophilia, and if an accident occurs, I am not only at risk for massive bleeding, my pocketbook is also at risk. A single dose of the medication that helps with bleeding costs $60,000.

When I was 10 years old, I accidentally cut my finger while cutting food and required multiple stitches. Even as a child, my first thought was not about the injury, but if my mother could afford the medical costs.

At this time, I was on an insurance plan that covered the cost, but now I am enrolled in a plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace that requires prior authorization. Since this medication is used in emergencies, waiting for prior authorization is not an option.

I also rely on a non-hormonal birth control drug for my blood disorder, which my current insurance does not cover. In the United States, it is $75 per month, but in Canada, it is $3 per month as a non-citizen. When I visit there, I stock up so I can avoid the ridiculous price in the U.S.

Additionally, a few years ago I was diagnosed with minor cervical cancer and have been prescribed a variety of medications. Overall, for the past four years I have spent about one-third of my yearly income to pay for the medications and health-related necessities I need to stay alive. Without these costs, I could save for a down payment on a house, or on my dream to become a small business owner.

This week, it was announced that Democrats in the Senate reached a tentative agreement to allow Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs. This is the right thing to do to bring down costs for Wisconsinites, and I urge Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to support this measure.

Kat Klawes

Milwaukee

