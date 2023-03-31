Dear Editor: Congrats, Cap Times staff! Your recent Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards are a testament to your hard work, dedication and talent.
As a resident of Madison, I'm grateful for the excellent journalism the Cap Times produces. I hope this recognition serves as a reminder of how important you all are to our community.
We are incredibly fortunate to be able to access your award-winning reporting for free, ensuring that everyone can stay informed on the issues that matter most. That's true community service!
Sam Hoisington
Madison