Dear Editor: In the 1964 edition of Webster’s College Dictionary, the definition of Immaculate Conception appears: “In the Roman Catholic Church, the doctrine that the Virgin Mary, though conceived naturally, was from the moment of conception free from any taint of original sin; sometimes confused with virgin birth.”
Then, for virgin birth, we find this definition: “In Christian theology, the doctrine that Jesus was born to Mary without prejudice to her virginity, and that she was his only human parent.”
Obviously these definitions contradict each other. In the first, Mary conceived naturally, so Joseph was Jesus’ father. But she remained a virgin, presumably by Divine Grace. In the second, Mary is the only human parent of Jesus, meaning she didn’t conceive naturally by Joseph. So either God was the father, or Jesus was conceived by parthenogenesis.
This is not an editorial error. Both definitions follow Catholic teaching. So it is the church itself that is confused as to whether Jesus was conceived by Immaculate Conception or by virgin birth.
The Catholic Church confused? Imagine that!
John Morgan
Madison