Dear Editor: =Impeachment of progressive Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protoasciwicw by Republicans would be blatant defiance of the will of the people who overwhelming elected her by an 11-point, 57-43 point margin during the spring election.
She specifically ran on the issue of the extreme gerrymandering of the state’s legislative districts but never actually said how she would rule on the issue. The Republicans have cried foul and insist that she has to recuse herself on any case that comes up on this issue because she is biased. They also cried foul because the Democrats, the Democratic Party and public interests supported and helped finance her campaign.
Apparently it is OK when conservative justices, who are supported and financed by the Republican Party and special interests, refuse to recuse themselves on cases that come before the court with which they obviously have a blatant conflict of interest. This includes cases that involve the rich, big-business, corporations, and other special interests that directly supported and financed their campaigns. It then comes as no surprise that they rule in favor of their supporters.
Progressive justices may be bought and paid for by the people, but conservative justices are bought and paid for by special interests that oppose the people.
Dave Searles
Brodhead