Dear Editor: I live in Wisconsin’s beautiful Driftless region that is being blighted by construction of 17-story tall transmission towers.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission determined several years ago that a smaller transmission line would suffice since projected energy needs did not materialize. Yet three private utility companies were approved by three decision-makers at the PSC to build, one of whom was using encrypted messaging with one utility company about the CEO job there.
Thankfully federal Judge William Conley denied builders’ plan to construct towers from Iowa through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge to Wisconsin. Conley wrote that continued construction in Wisconsin “amounts to little more than an orchestrated train wreck at some later point in this lawsuit.”
Yet they are building fast in our area and going over budget. Why? Because they don’t pay for it. We do! By law they will make a guaranteed return on costs of over 10%. We will pay through higher electric rates even if the line is never completed.
We own and operate a small business. This is like us taking the CC information of our clients, running up a tab that they don’t want, yet making them pay for it. We’d go to prison. But utility companies can do this.
The PSC needs to work for the public, not these private companies. Lawmakers, stop this “train wreck.” Get the PSC to protect the public’s pocketbooks now. Governor, work with legislators to make this happen.
Deirdre Birmingham
Mineral Point